Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹37.25 and closed at ₹37.13. The stock had a high of ₹37.7 and a low of ₹36.5. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹50,525.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 4,938,851.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.