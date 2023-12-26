Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹37.25 and closed at ₹37.13. The stock had a high of ₹37.7 and a low of ₹36.5. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹50,525.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 4,938,851.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹36.87, which represents a decrease of 0.91%. The net change in price is -0.34, indicating a downward movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.37%
|3 Months
|38.04%
|6 Months
|168.95%
|YTD
|251.42%
|1 Year
|274.37%
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹37.69 with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.48.
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a volume of 4,938,851 shares and closed at a price of ₹37.13.
