Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Upward Trend in Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.6 and closed at ₹41.21. The stock reached a high of ₹43 and a low of ₹40.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹57,810.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹45.7, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 11,491,598.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹42.52, with a percent change of 3.18 and a net change of 1.31. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.18% or 1.31 points. It suggests that there may be positive market sentiment towards Suzlon, leading to an upward movement in its stock price.
