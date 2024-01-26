Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Upward Trend in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 3.18 %. The stock closed at 41.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.52 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 41.6 and closed at 41.21. The stock reached a high of 43 and a low of 40.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 57,810.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 45.7, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 11,491,598.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.52, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹41.21

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 42.52, with a percent change of 3.18 and a net change of 1.31. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.18% or 1.31 points. It suggests that there may be positive market sentiment towards Suzlon, leading to an upward movement in its stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a trading volume of 11,491,598 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 41.21.

