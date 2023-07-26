Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

Suzlon had an open price of ₹20.22 and closed at ₹20 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹20.8 and a low of ₹19. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹23,571.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.64, while the 52-week low is ₹5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 46,771,558 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, down -5% from yesterday's ₹19 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.05, which represents a decrease of 5% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.95, indicating a decline in value.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19, down -5% from yesterday's ₹20 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹19, with a percent change of -5 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5% and the net change in the stock price is a decrease of 1 rupee.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20 yesterday On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,771,558. The closing price for the company's shares was ₹20.