Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.05 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

Suzlon had an open price of 20.22 and closed at 20 on the last day. The stock had a high of 20.8 and a low of 19. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 23,571.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.64, while the 52-week low is 5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 46,771,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, down -5% from yesterday's ₹19

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.05, which represents a decrease of 5% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.95, indicating a decline in value.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, down -5% from yesterday's ₹19

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 18.05, with a percent change of -5 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock has decreased by 5% from its previous value and has decreased by 0.95 in total. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

26 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.05, down -5% from yesterday's ₹19

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.05, which has decreased by 5%. The net change is -0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value. Investors may be concerned about the performance of the company and may want to closely monitor any further developments.

26 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19, down -5% from yesterday's ₹20

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 19, with a percent change of -5 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5% and the net change in the stock price is a decrease of 1 rupee.

26 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,771,558. The closing price for the company's shares was 20.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.