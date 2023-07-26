Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

Suzlon had an open price of ₹20.22 and closed at ₹20 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹20.8 and a low of ₹19. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹23,571.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.64, while the 52-week low is ₹5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 46,771,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.