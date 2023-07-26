Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

Suzlon had an open price of ₹20.22 and closed at ₹20 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹20.8 and a low of ₹19. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹23,571.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.64, while the 52-week low is ₹5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 46,771,558 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.05, which represents a decrease of 5% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.95, indicating a decline in value.
Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is ₹18.05, with a percent change of -5 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock has decreased by 5% from its previous value and has decreased by ₹0.95 in total. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹18.05, which has decreased by 5%. The net change is -0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value. Investors may be concerned about the performance of the company and may want to closely monitor any further developments.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹19, with a percent change of -5 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5% and the net change in the stock price is a decrease of 1 rupee.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,771,558. The closing price for the company's shares was ₹20.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!