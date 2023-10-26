Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹31.47, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹31.89

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹32 and closed at ₹31.79. The highest price reached during the day was ₹33.25, while the lowest price was ₹30.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,286.3 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock is ₹34.1, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 9,320,550 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹31.47, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹31.89
Today, the closing price of Suzlon stock was ₹31.47, which represents a decrease of 1.32% or a net change of -0.42 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹31.89.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Suzlon Energy
|31.47
|-0.42
|-1.32
|34.1
|6.96
|39252.81
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|117.9
|1.6
|1.38
|148.95
|65.6
|41053.53
|Thermax
|2883.45
|-12.1
|-0.42
|3227.85
|1830.35
|32471.93
|Aia Engineering
|3447.25
|22.5
|0.66
|3824.75
|2385.0
|32514.59
|Voltas
|833.0
|16.3
|2.0
|933.5
|737.6
|27562.7
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Suzlon Energy stock was ₹30.3, while the high price reached ₹31.99.
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Suzlon Energy Ltd stock is 6.95000, while the 52-week high price is 34.10000.
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹31.7, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹31.7 with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the net change is a decrease of ₹0.19.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Suzlon Energy
|31.3
|-0.59
|-1.85
|34.1
|6.96
|39040.76
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|117.05
|0.75
|0.64
|148.95
|65.6
|40757.55
|Thermax
|2885.25
|-10.3
|-0.36
|3227.85
|1830.35
|32492.2
|Aia Engineering
|3429.05
|4.3
|0.13
|3824.75
|2385.0
|32342.93
|Voltas
|825.25
|8.55
|1.05
|933.5
|737.6
|27306.26
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹31.45, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹31.45, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -0.44. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.38% and the value has dropped by 0.44 rupees. The negative change suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
Click here for Suzlon Board Meetings
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Suzlon Energy stock is ₹30.3, while the high price is ₹31.45.
Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|31.34
|10 Days
|29.31
|20 Days
|28.17
|50 Days
|25.04
|100 Days
|20.66
|300 Days
|14.67
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹30.99, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹30.99, with a percent change of -2.82. This indicates a decline in the stock price by 2.82%. The net change is -0.9, implying a decrease of ₹0.9 in the stock price. Based on this information, it can be concluded that Suzlon's stock has experienced a negative movement in its price.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹30.95, down -2.95% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹30.95. There has been a percent change of -2.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.94, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.94 rupees. Overall, the data suggests that the Suzlon stock has experienced a decline in value.
Click here for Suzlon AGM
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹30.3 and a high of ₹31.45 on the current day.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹30.94, down -2.98% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.94. There has been a 2.98% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.95. This indicates a decline in the value of Suzlon stock.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Suzlon Energy
|30.92
|-0.97
|-3.04
|34.1
|6.96
|38566.79
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|116.6
|0.3
|0.26
|148.95
|65.6
|40600.86
|Thermax
|2890.7
|-4.85
|-0.17
|3227.85
|1830.35
|32553.58
|Aia Engineering
|3397.3
|-27.45
|-0.8
|3824.75
|2385.0
|32043.46
|Voltas
|826.55
|9.85
|1.21
|933.5
|737.6
|27349.28
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of ₹30.3 and a high of ₹31.45 on the current day.
Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹30.7, down -3.73% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹30.7. There has been a percent change of -3.73, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -1.19. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Suzlon Energy
|30.4
|-1.49
|-4.67
|34.1
|6.96
|37918.18
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|115.8
|-0.5
|-0.43
|148.95
|65.6
|40322.29
|Thermax
|2893.15
|-2.4
|-0.08
|3227.85
|1830.35
|32581.17
|Aia Engineering
|3387.0
|-37.75
|-1.1
|3824.75
|2385.0
|31946.31
|Voltas
|820.5
|3.8
|0.47
|933.5
|737.6
|27149.09
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
The Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of ₹30.3 and a high of ₹31.45 on the current day.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹30.52, down -4.3% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.52. There has been a 4.3% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of - ₹1.37. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value, indicating a bearish trend. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to assess its future performance.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Suzlon Energy
|30.4
|-1.49
|-4.67
|34.1
|6.96
|37918.18
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|115.5
|-0.8
|-0.69
|148.95
|65.6
|40217.83
|Thermax
|2840.45
|-55.1
|-1.9
|3227.85
|1830.35
|31987.69
|Aia Engineering
|3388.6
|-36.15
|-1.06
|3824.75
|2385.0
|31961.4
|Voltas
|819.5
|2.8
|0.34
|933.5
|737.6
|27116.0
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹30.39, down -4.7% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data shows that the Suzlon stock price is ₹30.39, which represents a 4.7% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Suzlon Energy stock is ₹30.3 and the high price is ₹31.45.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹30.3, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹30.3 with a percent change of -4.99 and a net change of -1.59. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.99% and has dropped by 1.59 points. Investors may interpret this as a negative trend for the stock and may choose to sell or avoid buying it.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.14%
|3 Months
|84.07%
|6 Months
|289.02%
|YTD
|200.94%
|1 Year
|279.76%
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹30.5, down -4.36% from yesterday's ₹31.89
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.36%, resulting in a net change of -1.39.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹31.79 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a volume of 9,320,550 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹31.79.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!