Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks decline in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks decline in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 25.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.27 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 25.75 and closed at 25.05. The highest price reached during the day was 26.02, while the lowest was 25.10. The company has a market capitalization of 34,614.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27, and the 52-week low is 6.60. On the BSE, a total of 14,709,978 shares of Suzlon were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:15:16 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was 25, while the high price reached 25.6.

26 Sep 2023, 09:55:57 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:44:38 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹25.27, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹25.5

The current stock price of Suzlon is 25.27, with a decrease of -0.9% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -0.23.

26 Sep 2023, 09:38:16 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.37%
3 Months73.72%
6 Months254.17%
YTD140.57%
1 Year205.18%
26 Sep 2023, 09:04:04 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹25.5, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹25.05

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 25.5 with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.8% and the net change is an increase of 0.45.

26 Sep 2023, 08:00:10 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹25.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 14,709,978 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 25.05 per share.

Wait for it…

