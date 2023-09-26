Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks decline in trading today

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹25.75 and closed at ₹25.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹26.02, while the lowest was ₹25.10. The company has a market capitalization of ₹34,614.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27, and the 52-week low is ₹6.60. On the BSE, a total of 14,709,978 shares of Suzlon were traded.
Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹25, while the high price reached ₹25.6.
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹25.27, with a decrease of -0.9% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -0.23.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.37%
|3 Months
|73.72%
|6 Months
|254.17%
|YTD
|140.57%
|1 Year
|205.18%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹25.5 with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.8% and the net change is an increase of ₹0.45.
