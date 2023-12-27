Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Trading in the Green Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.69 and closed at ₹37.21. The stock reached a high of ₹37.69 and a low of ₹36.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹50,077.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The total trading volume on the BSE for Suzlon shares was 2,496,622.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.