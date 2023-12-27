Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Trading in the Green Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 36.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.95 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 37.69 and closed at 37.21. The stock reached a high of 37.69 and a low of 36.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 50,077.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The total trading volume on the BSE for Suzlon shares was 2,496,622.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹36.95, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹36.88

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 36.95 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.07. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% or 0.07.

27 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 2,496,622 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 37.21.

