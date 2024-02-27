Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Dips as Investor Sentiment Turns Bearish

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹45.35, a close price of ₹44.91, a high of ₹45.55, and a low of ₹43.58. The market capitalization was ₹59577.67 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4547579 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.2%
|3 Months
|-2.34%
|6 Months
|86.17%
|YTD
|14.53%
|1 Year
|420.83%
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹43.8, with a decrease of 2.47% in percentage change and a net decrease of ₹1.11. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,547,579 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹44.91.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!