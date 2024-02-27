Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Dips as Investor Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -2.47 %. The stock closed at 44.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.8 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of 45.35, a close price of 44.91, a high of 45.55, and a low of 43.58. The market capitalization was 59577.67 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4547579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.2%
3 Months-2.34%
6 Months86.17%
YTD14.53%
1 Year420.83%
27 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹43.8, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹44.91

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 43.8, with a decrease of 2.47% in percentage change and a net decrease of 1.11. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹44.91 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,547,579 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 44.91.

