Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Suzlon stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.05 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The stock of Suzlon Energy opened at ₹18.05 and closed at ₹19 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both ₹18.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,392.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20.8 and the 52-week low is ₹5.43. The BSE volume for the day was 4,519,749 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:14:25 AM IST
