Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.05 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

The stock of Suzlon Energy opened at 18.05 and closed at 19 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both 18.05. The market capitalization of the company is 22,392.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.8 and the 52-week low is 5.43. The BSE volume for the day was 4,519,749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹19 yesterday

On the last day, Suzlon on the BSE had a trading volume of 4,519,749 shares. The closing price for the stock was 19.

