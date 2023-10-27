Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹32.14, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹31.47

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹31.45 and closed at ₹31.89. The stock reached a high of ₹31.99 and a low of ₹30.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,716.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹34.1, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 8,413,569. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹32.14, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹31.47 Suzlon stock closed today at a price of ₹32.14, which represents a 2.13% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹31.47. The net change in price is ₹0.67.

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Suzlon Energy 32.14 0.67 2.13 34.1 6.96 40088.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals 117.65 -0.25 -0.21 148.95 65.6 40966.48 Thermax 2777.4 -92.9 -3.24 3227.85 1830.35 31277.65 Aia Engineering 3545.05 118.95 3.47 3824.75 2385.0 33437.04 Voltas 835.5 7.05 0.85 933.5 737.6 27645.42

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹31.9 and a high of ₹32.9 on the current day.

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 31.80 10 Days 29.85 20 Days 28.49 50 Days 25.26 100 Days 20.86 300 Days 14.78

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.45% 3 Months 84.6% 6 Months 282.93% YTD 196.23% 1 Year 273.81%

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹31.89 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, there were a total of 8,413,569 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹31.89.