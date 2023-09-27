Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹25.59 and closed at ₹25.5. The stock had a high of ₹26.1 and a low of ₹25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹35,265.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. On the BSE, a total of 22,453,997 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.05%
|3 Months
|77.32%
|6 Months
|268.79%
|YTD
|145.28%
|1 Year
|231.18%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is ₹25.19, which represents a 3.04% decrease from the previous close. The net change in the stock price is -0.79.
