Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock soars as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 22.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.49 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 21.51 and closed at 21.49. The stock's high for the day was 22.56, while the low was 21.51. The company's market capitalization is currently at 30,371.67 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 22.86, and the 52-week low is 6.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 18,844,264 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹23.49, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹22.38

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 23.49, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 1.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.96% and the value has increased by 1.11. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. It may be a good time for investors to consider buying Suzlon stock.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

28 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹23.49, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹22.38

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is at 23.49, which represents a 4.96% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.11.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.13%
3 Months115.77%
6 Months166.67%
YTD111.32%
1 Year188.7%
28 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹22.38, up 4.14% from yesterday's ₹21.49

The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of 22.38. There has been a percent change of 4.14, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.89, showing a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹21.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, there were a total of 18,844,264 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 21.49 per share.

