Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock soars as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 37.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.85 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 36.95 and closed at 36.88. The stock's highest price during the day was 37.25, while the lowest price was 36.25. Suzlon's market capitalization is currently valued at 50,308.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 44, and the 52-week low is 6.96. On the BSE, a total of 2,563,544 shares of Suzlon were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 37.2 and a high of 38.5 on the current day.

28 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.85, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹37.05

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 37.85 with a percent change of 2.16 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.16% and has gained 0.8 points. Overall, this suggests a positive trend for Suzlon stock.

28 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.2%
3 Months32.57%
6 Months151.19%
YTD249.53%
1 Year263.24%
28 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.05, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹36.88

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 37.05, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.17. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.17 rupees, or 0.46% compared to the previous trading day.

28 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹36.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,563,544. The closing price for Suzlon shares was 36.88.

