Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock soars as investors show confidence

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹36.95 and closed at ₹36.88. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹37.25, while the lowest price was ₹36.25. Suzlon's market capitalization is currently valued at ₹50,308.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹44, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. On the BSE, a total of 2,563,544 shares of Suzlon were traded.
The stock of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹37.2 and a high of ₹38.5 on the current day.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹37.85 with a percent change of 2.16 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.16% and has gained 0.8 points. Overall, this suggests a positive trend for Suzlon stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.2%
|3 Months
|32.57%
|6 Months
|151.19%
|YTD
|249.53%
|1 Year
|263.24%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹37.05, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.17. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.17 rupees, or 0.46% compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,563,544. The closing price for Suzlon shares was ₹36.88.
