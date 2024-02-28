Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹43.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹44.75, and the low was ₹43.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹60,312.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 3,581,196 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 3,581,196 shares with a closing price of ₹43.8.