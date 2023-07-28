Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock soars as positive trading trend continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 17.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 17.56 and closed at 18.05. The stock reached a high of 18.35 and a low of 17.43. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 22,132.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20.8, while the 52-week low is 5.43. The BSE volume for the day was 51,749,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

28 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.9, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹17.84

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.9. There has been a 0.34% percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 0.06.

28 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.84, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹18.05

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is priced at 17.84, which represents a decrease of 1.16% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.21.

28 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,749,039. The closing price for the shares was 18.05.

