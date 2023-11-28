Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon plummets in the stock market

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹40.35 and closed at ₹39.18. The highest recorded price during the day was ₹41.13, while the lowest was ₹39.96. Suzlon has a market capitalization of ₹55,068.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹44, and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 17,610,519 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹40.3. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.27, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The stock of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹39.05 and a high of ₹41.80 in today's trading session.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is ₹39.7 with a percent change of -2.14. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.14% compared to its previous value. The net change is -0.87, indicating a decrease of 0.87 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.02%
|3 Months
|78.27%
|6 Months
|306.0%
|YTD
|283.02%
|1 Year
|413.92%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is ₹40.57. There has been a 3.55% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.39.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,610,519. The closing price for the stock was ₹39.18.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!