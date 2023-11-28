Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon plummets in the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 40.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.3 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 40.35 and closed at 39.18. The highest recorded price during the day was 41.13, while the lowest was 39.96. Suzlon has a market capitalization of 55,068.2 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 44, and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 17,610,519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.3, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹40.57

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 40.3. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.27, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 39.05 and a high of 41.80 in today's trading session.

28 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹39.7, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹40.57

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 39.7 with a percent change of -2.14. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.14% compared to its previous value. The net change is -0.87, indicating a decrease of 0.87 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.02%
3 Months78.27%
6 Months306.0%
YTD283.02%
1 Year413.92%
28 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.57, up 3.55% from yesterday's ₹39.18

Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is 40.57. There has been a 3.55% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.39.

28 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,610,519. The closing price for the stock was 39.18.

