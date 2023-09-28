Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 25.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.65 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 25.19 and closed at 25.98. The stock reached a high of 25.93 and a low of 25.10. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at 34,817.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27, while the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 14,521,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹25.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 14,521,277 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 25.98.

