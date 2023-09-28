Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹25.19 and closed at ₹25.98. The stock reached a high of ₹25.93 and a low of ₹25.10. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at ₹34,817.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 14,521,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.