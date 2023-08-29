Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹23.34 and closed at ₹22.38. The high for the day was ₹23.49, while the low was ₹23.22. The company's market capitalization is ₹31,878.04 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹22.86 and a low of ₹6.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 31,684,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.