comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 15:59:14
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,577.7 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.6 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.8 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 -0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 22.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.49 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 23.34 and closed at 22.38. The high for the day was 23.49, while the low was 23.22. The company's market capitalization is 31,878.04 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 22.86 and a low of 6.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 31,684,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04:11 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹23.49, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹22.38

The current price of Suzlon stock is 23.49, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 1.11. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.96% and has gained 1.11 points.

29 Aug 2023, 08:18:14 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹22.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 31,684,563. The closing price for the stock was 22.38.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App