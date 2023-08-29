Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars on Positive Trading Day
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
Suzlon stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 22.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.49 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹23.34 and closed at ₹22.38. The high for the day was ₹23.49, while the low was ₹23.22. The company's market capitalization is ₹31,878.04 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹22.86 and a low of ₹6.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 31,684,563 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:04:11 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹23.49, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹22.38
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹23.49, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 1.11. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.96% and has gained 1.11 points.
29 Aug 2023, 08:18:14 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹22.38 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 31,684,563. The closing price for the stock was ₹22.38.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!