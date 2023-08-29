Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 22.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.49 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 23.34 and closed at 22.38. The high for the day was 23.49, while the low was 23.22. The company's market capitalization is 31,878.04 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 22.86 and a low of 6.6. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 31,684,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹23.49, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹22.38

The current price of Suzlon stock is 23.49, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 1.11. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.96% and has gained 1.11 points.

29 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹22.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 31,684,563. The closing price for the stock was 22.38.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.