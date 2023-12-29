Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.29 and closed at ₹37.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹38.5 and a low of ₹37.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹51,856.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,287,799 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.