Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 3.08 %. The stock closed at 37.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.19 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 37.29 and closed at 37.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 38.5 and a low of 37.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 51,856.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,287,799 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,287,799. The closing price of the shares was 37.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.