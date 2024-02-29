Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 44.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.13 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 44.46 and closed at 44.34 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 44.55, while the low was 42.35. The market capitalization stands at 58,666.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 50.72 and a 52-week low of 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 3,111,336 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹44.34 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 3,111,336 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 44.34.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!