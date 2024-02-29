Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹44.46 and closed at ₹44.34 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹44.55, while the low was ₹42.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹58,666.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹50.72 and a 52-week low of ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 3,111,336 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.