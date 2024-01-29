Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at a price of ₹41.6 and closed at ₹41.21. The stock had a high of ₹43 and a low of ₹40.9. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹57,810.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹45.7 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 11,491,598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.