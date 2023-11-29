Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet amidst market downturn

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹41.2 and closed at ₹40.57. The stock had a high of ₹41.8 and a low of ₹38.75. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹52,898.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 10,637,352 shares.
Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of ₹37.6 and a high price of ₹39.96 on the current day.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is ₹38.98. There has been a percent change of -3.92 and a net change of -1.59. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.8%
|3 Months
|55.39%
|6 Months
|265.73%
|YTD
|267.45%
|1 Year
|342.61%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹38.98. There has been a percent change of -3.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.59, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.59. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 10,637,352 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹40.57.
