Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks plummet amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -3.92 %. The stock closed at 40.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.98 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 41.2 and closed at 40.57. The stock had a high of 41.8 and a low of 38.75. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 52,898.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 10,637,352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of 37.6 and a high price of 39.96 on the current day.

29 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.98, down -3.92% from yesterday's ₹40.57

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 38.98. There has been a percent change of -3.92 and a net change of -1.59. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.8%
3 Months55.39%
6 Months265.73%
YTD267.45%
1 Year342.61%
29 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.98, down -3.92% from yesterday's ₹40.57

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 38.98. There has been a percent change of -3.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.59, which means the stock has decreased by 1.59. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.57 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 10,637,352 shares. The closing price for the stock was 40.57.

