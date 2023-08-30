comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Trading Signals for the Company

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Suzlon stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 24.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.89 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 24.3 and closed at 23.49. The stock reached a high of 24.66 and a low of 24 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 33,465.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.49, while the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,179,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:47:57 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹25.89, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹24.66

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 25.89, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.23. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in its price, with a positive percent change and a positive net change.

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:12 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:31:08 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.23%
3 Months123.96%
6 Months200.61%
YTD132.55%
1 Year233.49%
30 Aug 2023, 09:00:13 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹24.66, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹23.49

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 24.66 with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 1.17. This means that the stock has increased by 4.98% and the price has gone up by 1.17.

30 Aug 2023, 08:14:20 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹23.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 22,179,710. The closing price for the stock was 23.49.

