Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon sees positive trading day with gains

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹43 and closed at ₹42.52. The high for the day was ₹43.8, while the low was ₹42.54. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹58,830.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹45.7, and its 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 7,009,385.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high price of Suzlon Energy stock is ₹44.70 and the low price is ₹42.76.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹43.27. There has been a percent change of 1.76, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.75, meaning the stock has gained 0.75 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.35%
|3 Months
|22.17%
|6 Months
|128.23%
|YTD
|13.22%
|1 Year
|375.27%
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,009,385. The closing price for the stock was ₹42.52.
