Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon sees positive trading day with gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 42.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.27 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 43 and closed at 42.52. The high for the day was 43.8, while the low was 42.54. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 58,830.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 45.7, and its 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 7,009,385.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Suzlon Energy stock is 44.70 and the low price is 42.76.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹43.27, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹42.52

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 43.27. There has been a percent change of 1.76, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.75, meaning the stock has gained 0.75 points.

30 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.35%
3 Months22.17%
6 Months128.23%
YTD13.22%
1 Year375.27%
30 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹43.27, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹42.52

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 43.27. There has been a percent change of 1.76, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.75, which means the stock has gained 0.75 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Suzlon stock has experienced a positive trend and has gained value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,009,385. The closing price for the stock was 42.52.

