Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plummet in Today's Trade

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹39.03 and closed at ₹38.98. The stock reached a high of ₹40.1 and a low of ₹37.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹53,847.98 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹44 and a low of ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 11,520,316.
The stock of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹39.1 and a high of ₹40.4 on the current day.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹39.3, which represents a -0.96 percent change. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.96 percent. The net change is -0.38, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.38. Overall, this suggests that Suzlon stock is currently experiencing a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|49.04%
|6 Months
|237.02%
|YTD
|273.58%
|1 Year
|352.57%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹40.4, which represents a 1.81 percent change from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.72.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,520,316. The closing price for the stock was ₹38.98.
