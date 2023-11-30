Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plummet in Today's Trade

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 39.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.3 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 39.03 and closed at 38.98. The stock reached a high of 40.1 and a low of 37.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 53,847.98 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 44 and a low of 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 11,520,316.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 39.1 and a high of 40.4 on the current day.

30 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹39.3, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹39.68

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 39.3, which represents a -0.96 percent change. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.96 percent. The net change is -0.38, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.38. Overall, this suggests that Suzlon stock is currently experiencing a slight decline in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months49.04%
6 Months237.02%
YTD273.58%
1 Year352.57%
30 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.4, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹39.68

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 40.4, which represents a 1.81 percent change from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.72.

30 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,520,316. The closing price for the stock was 38.98.

