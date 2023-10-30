Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 32.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.65 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 31.99 and closed at 31.47. The stock reached a high of 32.9 and a low of 31.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at 43,625.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.1 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 11,608,589 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹31.65, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹32.14

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 31.65 with a percent change of -1.52. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.49, indicating a decrease of 0.49 rupees. Overall, the stock price of Suzlon has experienced a slight decline in value.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.58%
3 Months84.47%
6 Months286.75%
YTD202.83%
1 Year293.87%
30 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹32.45, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹32.14

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is trading at a price of 32.45. There has been a 0.96 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.31. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31.

30 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹31.47 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a BSE volume of 11,608,589 shares, and the closing price was 31.47.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.