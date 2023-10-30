Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹31.99 and closed at ₹31.47. The stock reached a high of ₹32.9 and a low of ₹31.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at ₹43,625.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.1 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 11,608,589 shares.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹31.65 with a percent change of -1.52. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.49, indicating a decrease of 0.49 rupees. Overall, the stock price of Suzlon has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.58%
|3 Months
|84.47%
|6 Months
|286.75%
|YTD
|202.83%
|1 Year
|293.87%
The current data shows that Suzlon stock is trading at a price of ₹32.45. There has been a 0.96 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.31. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31.
