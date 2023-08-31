comScore
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 24.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.89 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy's stock opened at 25.89 and closed at 24.66. The stock's highest price during the day was 25.89, while the lowest price was 25.4. The market capitalization of Suzlon Energy is currently 35,135.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 24.66, and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon Energy was 72,383,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:27:19 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹24.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 72,383,398 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 24.66.

