Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy's stock opened at ₹25.89 and closed at ₹24.66. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹25.89, while the lowest price was ₹25.4. The market capitalization of Suzlon Energy is currently ₹35,135.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹24.66, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon Energy was 72,383,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.