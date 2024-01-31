Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 43.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.82 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 43.64 and closed at 43.27. The stock had a high of 44.9 and a low of 42.76. The market capitalization of Suzlon is at 59,578.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 45.7, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,911,112 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹43.82, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹43.27

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 43.82, which has increased by 1.27% or 0.55. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in the market.

31 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹43.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 17,911,112. The closing price for the shares was 43.27.

