Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon faces bearish trading as shares plummet

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 31.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.45 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 32.78 and closed at 32.14. The highest price reached during the day was 32.78, while the lowest price was 31.30. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at 42,824.79 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 34.10, and its 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 6,987,892.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹31.45, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹31.55

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 31.45, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates that the stock has had a slight decrease in value.

31 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.92%
3 Months72.76%
6 Months280.12%
YTD197.64%
1 Year289.51%
31 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹31.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹31.55

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 31.7 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change is a positive 0.15. However, without historical data or additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.

31 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹32.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,987,892. The closing price for the shares was 32.14.

