Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon faces bearish trading as shares plummet

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹32.78 and closed at ₹32.14. The highest price reached during the day was ₹32.78, while the lowest price was ₹31.30. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at ₹42,824.79 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹34.10, and its 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 6,987,892.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹31.45, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates that the stock has had a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|3 Months
|72.76%
|6 Months
|280.12%
|YTD
|197.64%
|1 Year
|289.51%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹31.7 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change is a positive 0.15. However, without historical data or additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,987,892. The closing price for the shares was ₹32.14.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!