Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's 40.47
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47

12 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 40.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.3 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of 38.8, a close price of 38.55, a high of 40.47, and a low of 38.65. The market capitalization was 55,057.39 crores. The 52-week high was 50.72, and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 10,336,747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32:45 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon closed today at ₹41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47

Today, Suzlon stock closed at 41.3, which is a 2.05% increase from the previous day's closing price of 40.47. The net change in price is 0.83. Overall, Suzlon stock showed positive movement and closed higher today.

01 Apr 2024, 06:16:08 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals253.856.652.69271.967.6388392.18
Suzlon Energy41.30.832.0550.726.9651513.85
Thermax4292.597.02.314288.02154.648339.93
Aia Engineering3970.054.451.394624.52621.037445.19
Voltas1153.4549.94.521133.65745.038165.9
01 Apr 2024, 05:30:48 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of 39.2 and a high of 41.73 today.

01 Apr 2024, 03:17:46 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 7.85000 and a high of 50.60000. This implies a significant price fluctuation within the past year, indicating both potential for high returns and high volatility for investors in this stock.

01 Apr 2024, 03:02:11 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 41.3, with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 0.83. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:33:18 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals253.956.752.73271.967.6388427.0
Suzlon Energy41.450.982.4250.726.9651700.95
Thermax4295.099.52.374288.02154.648368.08
Aia Engineering3970.054.451.394624.52621.037445.19
Voltas1148.044.454.031133.65745.037985.57
01 Apr 2024, 02:22:19 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.45, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹40.47

The stock price of Suzlon is currently at 41.45, representing a 2.42% increase. The net change is 0.98, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, Suzlon stock is showing a slight upward trend based on the latest data.

01 Apr 2024, 02:10:42 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock reached a high of 41.73 and a low of 39.2 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43:49 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.6, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹40.47

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 41.6, which reflects a 2.79% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.13.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:01 PM IST

Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:32:26 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days38.16
10 Days38.08
20 Days39.57
50 Days42.83
100 Days40.99
300 Days31.14
01 Apr 2024, 01:11:20 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 39.2 and a high of 41.65.

01 Apr 2024, 01:00:08 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.39, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹40.47

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 41.39, showing a 2.27% increase with a net change of 0.92. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may be optimistic about the future outlook of Suzlon based on this recent data.

01 Apr 2024, 12:52:44 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:33:18 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals250.73.51.42271.967.6387295.33
Suzlon Energy41.40.932.350.726.9651638.58
Thermax4301.85106.352.534288.02154.648445.22
Aia Engineering3960.144.551.144624.52621.037351.81
Voltas1127.123.552.131133.65745.037294.02
01 Apr 2024, 12:23:05 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.21, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹40.47

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 41.21 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 0.74. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to make informed decisions regarding Suzlon stock.

01 Apr 2024, 12:12:30 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock hit a low of 39.2 and a high of 41 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:52:43 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2212
Buy0010
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
01 Apr 2024, 11:42:59 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.69, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹40.47

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 40.69, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals249.652.450.99271.967.6386929.71
Suzlon Energy40.650.180.4450.726.9650703.1
Thermax4301.6106.12.534288.02154.648442.41
Aia Engineering3955.8540.31.034624.52621.037311.72
Voltas1123.920.351.841133.65745.037188.14
01 Apr 2024, 11:11:56 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy's stock reached a low of 39.2 and a high of 41 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:03:38 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.75, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹40.47

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 40.75 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.28. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 10:31:40 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals250.453.251.31271.967.6387208.28
Suzlon Energy40.650.180.4450.726.9650703.1
Thermax4328.45132.953.174288.02154.648744.78
Aia Engineering3934.518.950.484624.52621.037110.35
Voltas1123.119.551.771133.65745.037161.67
01 Apr 2024, 10:21:27 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.7, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹40.47

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 40.7 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10:45 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated between a low of 39.2 and a high of 41 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 09:51:13 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:41:29 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.45, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 40.45 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor the stock for any further changes.

01 Apr 2024, 09:32:01 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.29%
3 Months4.11%
6 Months57.5%
YTD5.76%
1 Year408.18%
01 Apr 2024, 09:03:42 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.55

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 40.47, with a 4.98% increase in price, equivalent to a net change of 1.92.

01 Apr 2024, 08:04:37 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon on BSE had a trading volume of 10,336,747 shares with a closing price of 38.55.

