Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹38.8, a close price of ₹38.55, a high of ₹40.47, and a low of ₹38.65. The market capitalization was ₹55,057.39 crores. The 52-week high was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 10,336,747 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon closed today at ₹41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47
Today, Suzlon stock closed at ₹41.3, which is a 2.05% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹40.47. The net change in price is ₹0.83. Overall, Suzlon stock showed positive movement and closed higher today.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|253.85
|6.65
|2.69
|271.9
|67.63
|88392.18
|Suzlon Energy
|41.3
|0.83
|2.05
|50.72
|6.96
|51513.85
|Thermax
|4292.5
|97.0
|2.31
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48339.93
|Aia Engineering
|3970.0
|54.45
|1.39
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37445.19
|Voltas
|1153.45
|49.9
|4.52
|1133.65
|745.0
|38165.9
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41.73 today.
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 7.85000 and a high of 50.60000. This implies a significant price fluctuation within the past year, indicating both potential for high returns and high volatility for investors in this stock.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹41.3, with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 0.83. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|253.95
|6.75
|2.73
|271.9
|67.63
|88427.0
|Suzlon Energy
|41.45
|0.98
|2.42
|50.72
|6.96
|51700.95
|Thermax
|4295.0
|99.5
|2.37
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48368.08
|Aia Engineering
|3970.0
|54.45
|1.39
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37445.19
|Voltas
|1148.0
|44.45
|4.03
|1133.65
|745.0
|37985.57
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.45, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹40.47
The stock price of Suzlon is currently at ₹41.45, representing a 2.42% increase. The net change is 0.98, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, Suzlon stock is showing a slight upward trend based on the latest data.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock reached a high of ₹41.73 and a low of ₹39.2 on the current trading day.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.6, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹40.47
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹41.6, which reflects a 2.79% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.13.
Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|38.16
|10 Days
|38.08
|20 Days
|39.57
|50 Days
|42.83
|100 Days
|40.99
|300 Days
|31.14
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41.65.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.39, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹40.47
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹41.39, showing a 2.27% increase with a net change of 0.92. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may be optimistic about the future outlook of Suzlon based on this recent data.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|250.7
|3.5
|1.42
|271.9
|67.63
|87295.33
|Suzlon Energy
|41.4
|0.93
|2.3
|50.72
|6.96
|51638.58
|Thermax
|4301.85
|106.35
|2.53
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48445.22
|Aia Engineering
|3960.1
|44.55
|1.14
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37351.81
|Voltas
|1127.1
|23.55
|2.13
|1133.65
|745.0
|37294.02
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.21, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹40.47
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹41.21 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 0.74. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to make informed decisions regarding Suzlon stock.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock hit a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41 on the current trading day.
Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.69, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹40.47
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹40.69, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|249.65
|2.45
|0.99
|271.9
|67.63
|86929.71
|Suzlon Energy
|40.65
|0.18
|0.44
|50.72
|6.96
|50703.1
|Thermax
|4301.6
|106.1
|2.53
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48442.41
|Aia Engineering
|3955.85
|40.3
|1.03
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37311.72
|Voltas
|1123.9
|20.35
|1.84
|1133.65
|745.0
|37188.14
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy's stock reached a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41 on the current day.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.75, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹40.47
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹40.75 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.28. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|250.45
|3.25
|1.31
|271.9
|67.63
|87208.28
|Suzlon Energy
|40.65
|0.18
|0.44
|50.72
|6.96
|50703.1
|Thermax
|4328.45
|132.95
|3.17
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48744.78
|Aia Engineering
|3934.5
|18.95
|0.48
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37110.35
|Voltas
|1123.1
|19.55
|1.77
|1133.65
|745.0
|37161.67
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.7, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹40.47
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹40.7 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41 on the current day.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.45, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹40.45 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor the stock for any further changes.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.29%
|3 Months
|4.11%
|6 Months
|57.5%
|YTD
|5.76%
|1 Year
|408.18%
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.47, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.55
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹40.47, with a 4.98% increase in price, equivalent to a net change of 1.92.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon on BSE had a trading volume of 10,336,747 shares with a closing price of ₹38.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!