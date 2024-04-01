Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's 40.47

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹38.8, a close price of ₹38.55, a high of ₹40.47, and a low of ₹38.65. The market capitalization was ₹55,057.39 crores. The 52-week high was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 10,336,747 shares.
Today, Suzlon stock closed at ₹41.3, which is a 2.05% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹40.47. The net change in price is ₹0.83. Overall, Suzlon stock showed positive movement and closed higher today.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|253.85
|6.65
|2.69
|271.9
|67.63
|88392.18
|Suzlon Energy
|41.3
|0.83
|2.05
|50.72
|6.96
|51513.85
|Thermax
|4292.5
|97.0
|2.31
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48339.93
|Aia Engineering
|3970.0
|54.45
|1.39
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37445.19
|Voltas
|1153.45
|49.9
|4.52
|1133.65
|745.0
|38165.9
Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41.73 today.
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 7.85000 and a high of 50.60000. This implies a significant price fluctuation within the past year, indicating both potential for high returns and high volatility for investors in this stock.
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹41.3, with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 0.83. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|253.95
|6.75
|2.73
|271.9
|67.63
|88427.0
|Suzlon Energy
|41.45
|0.98
|2.42
|50.72
|6.96
|51700.95
|Thermax
|4295.0
|99.5
|2.37
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48368.08
|Aia Engineering
|3970.0
|54.45
|1.39
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37445.19
|Voltas
|1148.0
|44.45
|4.03
|1133.65
|745.0
|37985.57
The stock price of Suzlon is currently at ₹41.45, representing a 2.42% increase. The net change is 0.98, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, Suzlon stock is showing a slight upward trend based on the latest data.
Suzlon Energy stock reached a high of ₹41.73 and a low of ₹39.2 on the current trading day.
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹41.6, which reflects a 2.79% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.13.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|38.16
|10 Days
|38.08
|20 Days
|39.57
|50 Days
|42.83
|100 Days
|40.99
|300 Days
|31.14
Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41.65.
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹41.39, showing a 2.27% increase with a net change of 0.92. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may be optimistic about the future outlook of Suzlon based on this recent data.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|250.7
|3.5
|1.42
|271.9
|67.63
|87295.33
|Suzlon Energy
|41.4
|0.93
|2.3
|50.72
|6.96
|51638.58
|Thermax
|4301.85
|106.35
|2.53
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48445.22
|Aia Engineering
|3960.1
|44.55
|1.14
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37351.81
|Voltas
|1127.1
|23.55
|2.13
|1133.65
|745.0
|37294.02
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹41.21 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 0.74. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further developments to make informed decisions regarding Suzlon stock.
Suzlon Energy stock hit a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41 on the current trading day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹40.69, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|249.65
|2.45
|0.99
|271.9
|67.63
|86929.71
|Suzlon Energy
|40.65
|0.18
|0.44
|50.72
|6.96
|50703.1
|Thermax
|4301.6
|106.1
|2.53
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48442.41
|Aia Engineering
|3955.85
|40.3
|1.03
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37311.72
|Voltas
|1123.9
|20.35
|1.84
|1133.65
|745.0
|37188.14
Suzlon Energy's stock reached a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41 on the current day.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹40.75 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.28. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|250.45
|3.25
|1.31
|271.9
|67.63
|87208.28
|Suzlon Energy
|40.65
|0.18
|0.44
|50.72
|6.96
|50703.1
|Thermax
|4328.45
|132.95
|3.17
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48744.78
|Aia Engineering
|3934.5
|18.95
|0.48
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37110.35
|Voltas
|1123.1
|19.55
|1.77
|1133.65
|745.0
|37161.67
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹40.7 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹39.2 and a high of ₹41 on the current day.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹40.45 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor the stock for any further changes.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.29%
|3 Months
|4.11%
|6 Months
|57.5%
|YTD
|5.76%
|1 Year
|408.18%
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹40.47, with a 4.98% increase in price, equivalent to a net change of 1.92.
On the last day, Suzlon on BSE had a trading volume of 10,336,747 shares with a closing price of ₹38.55.
