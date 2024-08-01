Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹70.38, closing at ₹68.25. The high for the day was ₹70.9, and the low was ₹68.32. The market capitalization stood at ₹94,559.2 crores. The 52-week high was ₹68.25, and the low was ₹17.73. The BSE volume for the day was 22,603,407 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 0.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 131 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹70.9 & ₹68.32 yesterday to end at ₹69.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend