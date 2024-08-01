Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 68.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of 70.38, closing at 68.25. The high for the day was 70.9, and the low was 68.32. The market capitalization stood at 94,559.2 crores. The 52-week high was 68.25, and the low was 17.73. The BSE volume for the day was 22,603,407 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 0.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy1220
    Hold2000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
01 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 154 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 89249 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 131 mn & BSE volume was 22 mn.

01 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹68.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 70.9 & 68.32 yesterday to end at 69.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

