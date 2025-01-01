Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹61.49 and closed slightly higher at ₹61.50. The stock reached a high of ₹62.40 and a low of ₹61.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹83,824.58 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,423,195 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.71
|Support 1
|61.35
|Resistance 2
|63.24
|Support 2
|60.52
|Resistance 3
|64.07
|Support 3
|59.99
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 28.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.4 & ₹61.1 yesterday to end at ₹62.23. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.