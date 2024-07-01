Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹53.89, a close price of ₹53.26, a high of ₹53.99, and a low of ₹52.69. The market capitalization stood at ₹72040.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹55.69, and the 52-week low was ₹13.66. The BSE volume for the day was 2634324 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.66
|Support 1
|52.37
|Resistance 2
|54.48
|Support 2
|51.9
|Resistance 3
|54.95
|Support 3
|51.08
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 9.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹53.99 & ₹52.69 yesterday to end at ₹53.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend