Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Rises in Positive Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock showed a positive movement on the last day with an open price of ₹39.25 and a close price of ₹40.47. The stock reached a high of ₹41.73 and a low of ₹39.2 during the day. The market cap stood at ₹56186.56 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 6808612 shares.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|252.2
|-1.65
|-0.65
|271.9
|67.63
|87817.64
|Suzlon Energy
|42.54
|1.24
|3.0
|50.72
|6.96
|53060.51
|Thermax
|4302.25
|15.05
|0.35
|4288.0
|2154.6
|48449.73
|Aia Engineering
|4026.0
|41.7
|1.05
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37973.38
|Voltas
|1189.8
|36.35
|3.15
|1133.65
|745.0
|39368.67
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹40.35 and the high price was ₹43.
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 7.90 and a high of 50.60. This indicates a significant price range within the past year, with potential for volatility in the stock's value.
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹42.69, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹41.3
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹42.69, with a 3.37% increase in value. The net change is 1.39.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹42.95, up 4% from yesterday's ₹41.3
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹42.95, with a 4% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was ₹40.35 and the high price was ₹42.59.
Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.9, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹41.3
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹41.9, reflecting a 1.45% increase. The net change is 0.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, Suzlon stock has shown a slight increase in value based on the latest data.
Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|38.16
|10 Days
|38.08
|20 Days
|39.57
|50 Days
|42.83
|100 Days
|40.99
|300 Days
|31.24
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was ₹40.35, while the high price reached ₹41.90.
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.56, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹41.3
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹41.56, which represents a 0.63% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.26.
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.4, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹41.3
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹41.4, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high price for Suzlon Energy stock is ₹41.8, while the low price is ₹40.35.
Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.8, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹41.3
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹40.8 with a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of ₹40.35 and a high price of ₹41.80 on the current day.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.93, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹41.3
The Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.93, experiencing a percent change of -0.9% and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock's performance to make informed decisions.
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹41.3
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹41.05 with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated today with the low at ₹41 and the high at ₹41.8. The stock showed a range-bound movement throughout the day.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹41.3
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹41.6 with a 0.73% increase in value, leading to a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.86%
|3 Months
|4.87%
|6 Months
|60.27%
|YTD
|8.25%
|1 Year
|423.42%
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹41.3 with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 0.83. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.47 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 6,808,612 shares with a closing price of ₹40.47.
