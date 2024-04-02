Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Rises in Positive Trading

11 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 41.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.69 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock showed a positive movement on the last day with an open price of 39.25 and a close price of 40.47. The stock reached a high of 41.73 and a low of 39.2 during the day. The market cap stood at 56186.56 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 6808612 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:16:34 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals252.2-1.65-0.65271.967.6387817.64
Suzlon Energy42.541.243.050.726.9653060.51
Thermax4302.2515.050.354288.02154.648449.73
Aia Engineering4026.041.71.054624.52621.037973.38
Voltas1189.836.353.151133.65745.039368.67
02 Apr 2024, 05:31:18 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was 40.35 and the high price was 43.

02 Apr 2024, 03:16:28 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 7.90 and a high of 50.60. This indicates a significant price range within the past year, with potential for volatility in the stock's value.

02 Apr 2024, 03:02:55 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹42.69, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹41.3

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 42.69, with a 3.37% increase in value. The net change is 1.39.

02 Apr 2024, 02:31:11 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals252.0-1.85-0.73271.967.6387748.0
Suzlon Energy42.851.553.7550.726.9653447.18
Thermax4303.115.90.374288.02154.648459.3
Aia Engineering4024.340.01.04624.52621.037957.35
Voltas1191.9538.53.341133.65745.039439.81
02 Apr 2024, 02:20:05 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹42.95, up 4% from yesterday's ₹41.3

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 42.95, with a 4% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

02 Apr 2024, 02:12:39 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was 40.35 and the high price was 42.59.

02 Apr 2024, 01:42:15 PM IST

Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:48 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.9, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹41.3

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 41.9, reflecting a 1.45% increase. The net change is 0.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, Suzlon stock has shown a slight increase in value based on the latest data.

02 Apr 2024, 01:31:20 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days38.16
10 Days38.08
20 Days39.57
50 Days42.83
100 Days40.99
300 Days31.24
02 Apr 2024, 01:11:59 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was 40.35, while the high price reached 41.90.

02 Apr 2024, 01:03:33 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.56, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹41.3

The current price of Suzlon stock is 41.56, which represents a 0.63% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.26.

02 Apr 2024, 12:50:00 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:32:47 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals251.6-2.25-0.89271.967.6387608.71
Suzlon Energy41.450.150.3650.726.9651700.95
Thermax4334.547.31.14288.02154.648812.91
Aia Engineering4001.7517.450.444624.52621.037744.65
Voltas1196.743.253.751133.65745.039596.98
02 Apr 2024, 12:23:41 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.4, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹41.3

The current price of Suzlon stock is 41.4, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:10:07 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Suzlon Energy stock is 41.8, while the low price is 40.35.

02 Apr 2024, 11:40:02 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹40.8, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹41.3

The current price of Suzlon stock is 40.8 with a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals252.25-1.6-0.63271.967.6387835.05
Suzlon Energy40.95-0.35-0.8550.726.9651077.29
Thermax4333.446.21.084288.02154.648800.52
Aia Engineering4000.716.40.414624.52621.037734.75
Voltas1191.538.053.31133.65745.039424.92
02 Apr 2024, 11:13:06 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of 40.35 and a high price of 41.80 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:03:30 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.93, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹41.3

The Suzlon stock is currently priced at 40.93, experiencing a percent change of -0.9% and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock's performance to make informed decisions.

02 Apr 2024, 10:30:36 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals250.05-3.8-1.5271.967.6387068.99
Suzlon Energy41.05-0.25-0.6150.726.9651202.02
Thermax4369.682.41.924288.02154.649208.19
Aia Engineering3991.256.950.174624.52621.037645.62
Voltas1188.434.953.031133.65745.039322.34
02 Apr 2024, 10:21:01 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹41.3

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 41.05 with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:11:15 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated today with the low at 41 and the high at 41.8. The stock showed a range-bound movement throughout the day.

02 Apr 2024, 09:50:00 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:42:47 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹41.3

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 41.6 with a 0.73% increase in value, leading to a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.86%
3 Months4.87%
6 Months60.27%
YTD8.25%
1 Year423.42%
02 Apr 2024, 09:02:09 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹40.47

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 41.3 with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 0.83. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 08:01:45 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.47 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 6,808,612 shares with a closing price of 40.47.

