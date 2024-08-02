Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 69.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.05 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 70, reached a high of 71, and a low of 66.17 before closing at 69.35 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 92,786.64 crores, with a 52-week high of 70.9 and a low of 17.73. The BSE volume for the day was 10,375,689 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 170.46Support 165.69
Resistance 273.11Support 263.57
Resistance 375.23Support 360.92
02 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 2.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy1120
    Hold2100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 145 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 94910 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 134 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹69.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 71 & 66.17 yesterday to end at 68.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.