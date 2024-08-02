Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹70, reached a high of ₹71, and a low of ₹66.17 before closing at ₹69.35 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹92,786.64 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹70.9 and a low of ₹17.73. The BSE volume for the day was 10,375,689 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|70.46
|Support 1
|65.69
|Resistance 2
|73.11
|Support 2
|63.57
|Resistance 3
|75.23
|Support 3
|60.92
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 2.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 134 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹71 & ₹66.17 yesterday to end at ₹68.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend