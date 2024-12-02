Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹64.56 and closed slightly lower at ₹63.74, experiencing a high of ₹64.56 and a low of ₹62.45. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹86,974.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,929,994 shares for Suzlon.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|64.0
|Support 1
|62.19
|Resistance 2
|65.02
|Support 2
|61.4
|Resistance 3
|65.81
|Support 3
|60.38
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 26.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹64.56 & ₹62.45 yesterday to end at ₹63. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.