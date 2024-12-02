Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 63.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 64.56 and closed slightly lower at 63.74, experiencing a high of 64.56 and a low of 62.45. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 86,974.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 86.04 and a low of 33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,929,994 shares for Suzlon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 164.0Support 162.19
Resistance 265.02Support 261.4
Resistance 365.81Support 360.38
02 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 26.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2212
    Buy1111
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 60 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 92021 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

02 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹63.74 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 64.56 & 62.45 yesterday to end at 63. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.