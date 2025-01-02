Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 02 2025 09:22:31
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 752.80 0.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.75 0.00%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.70 -0.87%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,226.50 0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.25 -0.40%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 5 %. The stock closed at 62.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.34 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 62.89 and closed slightly lower at 62.23. The stock reached a high of 65.34 and a low of 62.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 89,160.86 crore, Suzlon's performance reflects its 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The trading volume on the BSE was significant, with 7,881,516 shares exchanged.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:19:02 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 2.33%, currently trading at 63.82. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have increased by 70.80%, reaching 63.82. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 9.20% rise, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.71%
3 Months-12.06%
6 Months22.04%
YTD5.0%
1 Year70.8%
02 Jan 2025, 08:50:51 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 166.42Support 163.16
Resistance 267.5Support 260.98
Resistance 369.68Support 359.9
02 Jan 2025, 08:32:11 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 22.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold2223
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 70 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57573 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

02 Jan 2025, 08:01:33 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹62.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 65.34 & 62.1 yesterday to end at 65.34. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue