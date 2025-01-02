Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹62.89 and closed slightly lower at ₹62.23. The stock reached a high of ₹65.34 and a low of ₹62.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹89,160.86 crore, Suzlon's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The trading volume on the BSE was significant, with 7,881,516 shares exchanged.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 2.33%, currently trading at ₹63.82. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have increased by 70.80%, reaching ₹63.82. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 9.20% rise, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.71%
|3 Months
|-12.06%
|6 Months
|22.04%
|YTD
|5.0%
|1 Year
|70.8%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|66.42
|Support 1
|63.16
|Resistance 2
|67.5
|Support 2
|60.98
|Resistance 3
|69.68
|Support 3
|59.9
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 22.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 70 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57573 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹62.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹65.34 & ₹62.1 yesterday to end at ₹65.34. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.