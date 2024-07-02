Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹53.15 and closed at ₹52.84 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹53.31 and the low was ₹52.61. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹72,217.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹55.69 and the low was ₹13.66. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 2,319,116 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The price of Suzlon shares has increased by 0.19% today, trading at ₹53.07. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 245.95%, reaching ₹53.07. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.24%
|3 Months
|19.21%
|6 Months
|37.48%
|YTD
|38.56%
|1 Year
|245.95%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.3
|Support 1
|52.61
|Resistance 2
|53.63
|Support 2
|52.25
|Resistance 3
|53.99
|Support 3
|51.92
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 9.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹53.31 & ₹52.61 yesterday to end at ₹52.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend