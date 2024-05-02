Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 41.69, up 0.43% from yesterday's 41.51

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 06:08 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 41.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.69 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price remained stable on the last day of trading, with an open and close price of 41.61. The high for the day was 42 and the low was 41.05. The market capitalization stood at 56,506.27 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 50.72 and the low was 7.94. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 3,862,201 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:08 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 0.43% to reach 41.69, outperforming its industry peers. While Aia Engineering saw a decline, companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas experienced growth. The Nifty and Sensex indices also showed slight gains of 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals292.6511.03.91284.7577.3101902.58
Suzlon Energy41.690.180.4350.727.9452000.3
Thermax4689.518.80.44979.952192.752810.74
Voltas1484.09.00.611480.3745.049103.3
Aia Engineering3784.2-8.45-0.224624.52663.635692.71
02 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of 41.4 and reached a high of 42.09 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon closed today at ₹41.69, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹41.51

Suzlon share price closed the day at 41.69 - a 0.43% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 42.12 , 42.58 , 43.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 41.12 , 40.58 , 40.12.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹41.75, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹41.51

Suzlon share price is at 41.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.03 and 42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days41.05
10 Days41.21
20 Days41.18
50 Days41.79
100 Days41.46
300 Days33.87
02 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST Suzlon share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 17.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.65, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹41.51

Suzlon share price is at 41.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.03 and 42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was 41.4 and the high price was 42.09.

02 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days41.05
10 Days41.21
20 Days41.18
50 Days41.79
100 Days41.46
300 Days33.87
02 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.65, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹41.51

Suzlon share price is at 41.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.03 and 42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Suzlon share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon's stock price fluctuated between 0.0 and 0.0 in the previous trading hour. The price dropped below the hourly support level of 41.57 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 41.44 and 41.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.7, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹41.51

Suzlon share price is at 41.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.03 and 42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 17.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.34% to reach 41.65, aligning with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering. The overall market performance is also positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals291.559.93.52284.7577.3101519.56
Suzlon Energy41.650.140.3450.727.9451950.41
Thermax4700.029.30.634979.952192.752928.98
Voltas1482.07.00.471480.3745.049037.12
Aia Engineering3802.459.80.264624.52663.635864.85
02 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 190.45% higher than yesterday

The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 190.45% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 41.6, up by 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon touched a high of 42.09 & a low of 41.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.96Support 141.57
Resistance 242.22Support 241.44
Resistance 342.35Support 341.18
02 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Suzlon's share price rose by 1.18% to reach 42, outperforming its peers. While Thermax and Voltas saw a decline, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Aia Engineering experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight gains, with Nifty up by 0.18% and Sensex up by 0.2%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals297.8516.25.75284.7577.3103713.26
Suzlon Energy42.00.491.1850.727.9452386.97
Thermax4612.05-58.65-1.264979.952192.751938.54
Voltas1471.3-3.7-0.251480.3745.048683.07
Aia Engineering3796.954.30.114624.52663.635812.97
02 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.09, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹41.51

Suzlon share price is at 42.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 41.03 and 42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at 41.80. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have risen by 401.20% to reach 41.80. In contrast, Nifty has grown by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months-9.29%
6 Months35.95%
YTD8.9%
1 Year401.2%
02 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.13Support 141.03
Resistance 242.67Support 240.47
Resistance 343.23Support 339.93
02 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35617 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

02 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 42 & 41.05 yesterday to end at 41.61. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

