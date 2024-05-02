Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 41.69, up 0.43% from yesterday's 41.51

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price remained stable on the last day of trading, with an open and close price of ₹41.61. The high for the day was ₹42 and the low was ₹41.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹56,506.27 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹7.94. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 3,862,201 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 0.43% to reach ₹41.69, outperforming its industry peers. While Aia Engineering saw a decline, companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas experienced growth. The Nifty and Sensex indices also showed slight gains of 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|292.65
|11.0
|3.91
|284.75
|77.3
|101902.58
|Suzlon Energy
|41.69
|0.18
|0.43
|50.72
|7.94
|52000.3
|Thermax
|4689.5
|18.8
|0.4
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52810.74
|Voltas
|1484.0
|9.0
|0.61
|1480.3
|745.0
|49103.3
|Aia Engineering
|3784.2
|-8.45
|-0.22
|4624.5
|2663.6
|35692.71
Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of ₹41.4 and reached a high of ₹42.09 on the current day.
Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹41.69 - a 0.43% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 42.12 , 42.58 , 43.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 41.12 , 40.58 , 40.12.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.03 and ₹42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|41.05
|10 Days
|41.21
|20 Days
|41.18
|50 Days
|41.79
|100 Days
|41.46
|300 Days
|33.87
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 17.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.03 and ₹42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was ₹41.4 and the high price was ₹42.09.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.03 and ₹42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon share price is at ₹41.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.03 and ₹42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.34% to reach ₹41.65, aligning with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering. The overall market performance is also positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|291.55
|9.9
|3.52
|284.75
|77.3
|101519.56
|Suzlon Energy
|41.65
|0.14
|0.34
|50.72
|7.94
|51950.41
|Thermax
|4700.0
|29.3
|0.63
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52928.98
|Voltas
|1482.0
|7.0
|0.47
|1480.3
|745.0
|49037.12
|Aia Engineering
|3802.45
|9.8
|0.26
|4624.5
|2663.6
|35864.85
The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 190.45% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹41.6, up by 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Suzlon touched a high of 42.09 & a low of 41.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.96
|Support 1
|41.57
|Resistance 2
|42.22
|Support 2
|41.44
|Resistance 3
|42.35
|Support 3
|41.18
Today, Suzlon's share price rose by 1.18% to reach ₹42, outperforming its peers. While Thermax and Voltas saw a decline, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Aia Engineering experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight gains, with Nifty up by 0.18% and Sensex up by 0.2%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|297.85
|16.2
|5.75
|284.75
|77.3
|103713.26
|Suzlon Energy
|42.0
|0.49
|1.18
|50.72
|7.94
|52386.97
|Thermax
|4612.05
|-58.65
|-1.26
|4979.95
|2192.7
|51938.54
|Voltas
|1471.3
|-3.7
|-0.25
|1480.3
|745.0
|48683.07
|Aia Engineering
|3796.95
|4.3
|0.11
|4624.5
|2663.6
|35812.97
Suzlon share price is at ₹42.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹41.03 and ₹42.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹41.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon's stock price has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹41.80. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have risen by 401.20% to reach ₹41.80. In contrast, Nifty has grown by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|-9.29%
|6 Months
|35.95%
|YTD
|8.9%
|1 Year
|401.2%
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.13
|Support 1
|41.03
|Resistance 2
|42.67
|Support 2
|40.47
|Resistance 3
|43.23
|Support 3
|39.93
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 3.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹42 & ₹41.05 yesterday to end at ₹41.61. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
