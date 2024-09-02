Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 76.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.83 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 77.31 and closed at 76.98. The stock reached a high of 77.62 and a low of 75.15. With a market capitalization of 103,435.93 crore, Suzlon saw a BSE trading volume of 3,022,583 shares. The stock's 52-week high and low are 84.4 and 21.71, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 7.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1110
    Hold2220
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 120571 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

02 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹76.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 77.62 & 75.15 yesterday to end at 75.83. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.