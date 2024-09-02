Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹77.31 and closed at ₹76.98. The stock reached a high of ₹77.62 and a low of ₹75.15. With a market capitalization of ₹103,435.93 crore, Suzlon saw a BSE trading volume of 3,022,583 shares. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹84.4 and ₹21.71, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 7.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹77.62 & ₹75.15 yesterday to end at ₹75.83. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend