Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price takes a hit as it trades in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 42.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.5 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 41.4 and closed at 41.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 43, while the low was 40.35. The market capitalization stood at 57,873.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72, and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 2,788,130 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals251.05-1.15-0.46271.967.6387417.2
Suzlon Energy42.80.260.6150.727.953384.81
Thermax4337.936.850.864392.02178.048851.2
Voltas1205.4515.651.321215.2745.039886.5
Aia Engineering4011.0-14.05-0.354624.52621.037831.9
03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.5, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹42.54

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is trading at 42.5 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further developments.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was 41.4 and the high price was 42.5.

03 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹42.28, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹42.54

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 42.28 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.79%
3 Months8.09%
6 Months57.7%
YTD11.26%
1 Year424.69%
03 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.54, up 3% from yesterday's ₹41.3

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 42.54, with a 3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.24. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 2,788,130 shares with a closing price of 41.3.

