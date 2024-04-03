Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price takes a hit as it trades in the red today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.4 and closed at ₹41.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹43, while the low was ₹40.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,873.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 2,788,130 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|251.05
|-1.15
|-0.46
|271.9
|67.63
|87417.2
|Suzlon Energy
|42.8
|0.26
|0.61
|50.72
|7.9
|53384.81
|Thermax
|4337.9
|36.85
|0.86
|4392.0
|2178.0
|48851.2
|Voltas
|1205.45
|15.65
|1.32
|1215.2
|745.0
|39886.5
|Aia Engineering
|4011.0
|-14.05
|-0.35
|4624.5
|2621.0
|37831.9
The current data shows that Suzlon stock is trading at ₹42.5 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further developments.
Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹41.4 and the high price was ₹42.5.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹42.28 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.79%
|3 Months
|8.09%
|6 Months
|57.7%
|YTD
|11.26%
|1 Year
|424.69%
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹42.54, with a 3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.24. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 2,788,130 shares with a closing price of ₹41.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!