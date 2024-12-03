Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon Energy opened at ₹63.19 and closed at ₹63. The stock reached a high of ₹66.15 and a low of ₹62.29. With a market capitalization of ₹85,950.91 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 11,147,990 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.95%, currently trading at ₹66.78. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have risen by 67.82%, reaching ₹66.78. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.94%
|3 Months
|-7.84%
|6 Months
|32.24%
|YTD
|73.09%
|1 Year
|67.82%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|67.4
|Support 1
|63.56
|Resistance 2
|68.68
|Support 2
|61.0
|Resistance 3
|71.24
|Support 3
|59.72
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 20.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 72 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93274 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹66.15 & ₹62.29 yesterday to end at ₹66.15. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend