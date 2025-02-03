Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹60.37 and closed at ₹58.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹61.05 and a low of ₹56.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹79,390.51 crore, with a significant trading volume of 16,992,315 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Suzlon has seen a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.71
|Support 1
|57.09
|Resistance 2
|59.25
|Support 2
|56.01
|Resistance 3
|60.33
|Support 3
|55.47
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹74.0, 27.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 80.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.05 & ₹56.55 yesterday to end at ₹58.14. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.