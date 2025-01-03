Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2025, by -3.69 %. The stock closed at 65.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.93 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 65.09 and closed slightly higher at 65.34, reflecting a modest gain. The day's trading saw a high of 65.09 and a low of 62.55. With a market capitalization of 85,871.74 crore, the stock continues to show resilience, despite being significantly below its 52-week high of 86.04 and well above its low of 35.49. The BSE volume stood at 7,306,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 75 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55754 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹65.34 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 65.09 & 62.55 yesterday to end at 62.93. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

