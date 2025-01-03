Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹65.09 and closed slightly higher at ₹65.34, reflecting a modest gain. The day's trading saw a high of ₹65.09 and a low of ₹62.55. With a market capitalization of ₹85,871.74 crore, the stock continues to show resilience, despite being significantly below its 52-week high of ₹86.04 and well above its low of ₹35.49. The BSE volume stood at 7,306,806 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹65.09 & ₹62.55 yesterday to end at ₹62.93. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.