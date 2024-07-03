Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹53 and closed at ₹52.97. The high for the day was ₹53.39 and the low was ₹52.42. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,272.31 crore. The 52-week high was ₹55.69 and the low was ₹15.7. The BSE volume for the day was 4,294,528 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹53.39 & ₹52.42 yesterday to end at ₹52.97. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend