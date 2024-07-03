Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 52.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.01 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 53 and closed at 52.97. The high for the day was 53.39 and the low was 52.42. The market capitalization stood at 72,272.31 crore. The 52-week high was 55.69 and the low was 15.7. The BSE volume for the day was 4,294,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 73801 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

03 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹52.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 53.39 & 52.42 yesterday to end at 52.97. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

